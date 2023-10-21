Committed to uninterrupted power supply to people: LG

Says JK Admin Able To Provide More Electricity To People But Losses Also Up

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration has been able to provide more electricity to the people compared to the previous years, but the losses have also increased, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at Raj Bhavan over the power scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha also said the recently approved 13 Gega Watt renewable energy project in Ladakh would benefit Jammu and Kashmir a lot as it would reduce dependence on hydroelectricity which diminishes during the winter.

“In the last three years, there has been much augmentation in our transmission and distribution capacity. We have been able to provide more electricity to the people compared to before, but, it is also a reality that our losses have increased,” Sinha said.

He said the situation is such that J-K buys electricity at around Rs 10 per unit, but supplies it at Rs 1.25 per unit to the below poverty line customers.

There is already a huge subsidy, but you all know how much money comes from the billing, he added.

The LG said the administration is trying to undertake metering at a large scale in the UT. In the first phase, smart meters are being installed in Srinagar and Jammu.

Our endeavour will be to have minimum curtailment in the areas where 100 per cent metering has been achieved, he said, referring to the electricity curtailment in the city for the winter months.

Sinha said a very important decision was taken by the Union cabinet on Wednesday where a project on green energy corridor phase two interstate transmission system for 13 GW renewable energy project in Ladakh was approved.

`”It will benefit J-K a lot. The RE projects will offer an alternative source of power to the valley through the existing 220 kV Leh-Alusteng-Srinagar Transmission System, reducing dependence on hydro energy generation, which diminishes during the winters,” he said.

J&K may plan to install additional transmission lines for drawing more power from the said RE projects, as per the requirement and feasibility.

The 13 GW RE projects are equipped with 12 GW Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) which will ensure round the clock power supply to J&K, based on the capacity of the transmission system laid between Ladakh and Kashmir.

transmission line for evacuating power will run through Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to Kaithal in Haryana, integrating with the National Grid and interconnection to Ladakh’s existing grid and the 220kV Alusteng Grid in Ganderbal district of Kashmir through Leh-Alusteng-Srinagar line, to provide power to J-K, he said.

In view of the proposed connectivity of RE generation in Ladakh with 220kV Grids of Kashmir, it can be said with certainty that the power transfer from Ladakh will positively impact the entire Kashmir valley, improving power availability round the year, especially during power deficit winter months, Sinha added.

It will also improve the power situation in the Jammu region because the power transfer to Kashmir from the existing central sector Grids namely 400kV Kishanpur and Jatwal grids situated in Jammu, will be proportionally reduced. This reduction will free up tied capacity at these grids, thereby improving availability in Jammu throughout the year.

The power supply from the said BESS-supported renewable energy generator, located near Kashmir, will mitigate the low voltage conditions experienced during winters in the valley due to the decrease in hydro generation, he said.

The RE projects in Ladakh region will provide greener energy with reduced carbon footprints and will help to protect the fragile environment of Kashmir- Ladakh regions, Sinha added.

The project is targeted to be set up by the financial year 2029-30 with a total estimated cost of Rs 20,773.70 crore. The Central financial assistance at the rate of 40 per cent of the project cost will be Rs 8309.48 crore.

