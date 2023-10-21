Chalk out ‘meticulous’ advance winter preparation plan: Div Com to HoDs

Srinagar: Chalk out meticulous advance winter preparation plan for public convenience, directed Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri to Deputy Commissioners and Divisional Heads of civil departments in a winter preparation meeting, held here.

The Div Com emphasized on restoration of road connectivity and services of line departments on priority basis during the snowfall in winter.

He underlined that advance winter preparation is imperative for efficient management of crises emerging due to occasional heavy snowfall.

For timely snow clearance from roads, Div Com impressed on augmentation of the number of machinery and operation of workshops for effective implementation of snow clearance plan.

It was revealed that except 67 habitations in different areas all the habitations have been connected through roads.

Div Com also directed for opening of Z-Mohr by the end of December and development of approach road.

With the influx of tourists increasing at Gulmarg, Div Com asked for creation of additional parking space at Tangmarg besides he instructed maintenance of Gulmarg Road and keeping the road functional during winters.

Regarding functioning of Jal Shakti Schemes to provide regular drinking water supply, Div Com called for operation of lift water stations round the clock by advance procurement of oil for DG sets.

Besides, he directed CE KPDCL to strictly adhere to power curtailment schedules and set up workshops for repairing of damaged transformers in every district.

The concerned head of the health department was instructed for deployment of ambulances with wheel chains in all the difficult areas besides keeping the sufficient quantity of quality medicine available at health institutions in remote areas.

Director FCS&CA briefed about the availability of essential items in the valley including LPG, Petrol, Diesel and Ration.

The Div Com directed for establishment of Control Rooms at District level and at ICCC HMT for close synergy and cooperation among different departments.

For the operation of helicopter services to Gurez and Tangdhar areas for airlifting patients and rescue operation, Div Com asked for the establishment of a separate control room of stakeholders.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioners briefed about the arrangements and requirements in their respective districts while CE’s of KPDCL, Jal Shakti, R&B, MED and other officers updated with enhanced preparation made by their departments.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print