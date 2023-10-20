Vistadome train services launched in Kashmir

LG Says It is ‘Big Leap’ By Railways; Development Of J&K Is Pacing Fast After Abrogation Of Article 370: Minister

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, today launched the much-awaited Vistadome train services in Kashmir.

Union Minister and Chief Ministers of Assam and Tripura had joined the ceremony through video-conferencing. Later, the Lt Governor flagged off the first Vistadome coach train to Banihal from Srinagar Station.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Railway Minister said, in the last nine years, Jammu Kashmir has changed a lot and the change is discernible on the ground.

After abrogation of Article 370, development of Jammu and Kashmir is pacing fast. Recently, meetings of G20 were held in the UT. In Railways also, various development projects have been ongoing in Jammu Kashmir and the development work has been completed on Chenab Bridge, Anji Bridge, tunnels have been completed except on some portion, he said.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated the people of the UT of J&K on the momentous occasion.

“We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing Vistadome train services in the Kashmir Valley. Vistadome is a symbol that facilities available in developed countries are now accessible to people of J&K,” the Lt Governor said.

He also expressed gratitude to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways for elevating the travel experience of people and tourists.

The Lt Governor said the Vistadome services will have a profound impact on tourism and contribute to the economic growth and cultural enrichment of the region.

It is a big leap by Railways in the development of the Union Territory. The state of the art Vistadome will attract tourists in large number and open up more livelihood generation avenues for the people living in the cities, towns and villages connected to all the railway stations enroute, he added.

At the launch ceremony, the Lt Governor also shared the transformational journey of Jammu Kashmir over the past few years.

He said that there has been a substantial boost in tourism in recent times and the new Vistadome coach will further give impetus to the development of the area.

The specially designed Vistadome coach is equipped with wide windows, revolving chairs and glass rooftop, offering the passengers a panoramic view of the surrounding landscape.

Sh Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor, SMC; Dr Farooq Abdullah, Member of Parliament; Sh Aftab Malik, Chairman, DDC Srinagar; senior officials of Northern Railways, Civil and Police Administration and people in large numbers attended the launch ceremony.

