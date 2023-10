Kupwara: A minor physically challenged girl was charred to death and residential house was also gutted in fire incident in Badherkote area of Karnah in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An official said that fire broke out in a residential house in Bhaderkote, resulting in complete damage to it.

He said that in the incident a 7-yea-old girl was also charred to death.

“The cause of fire was yet to be ascertained,” he said—(KNO)

