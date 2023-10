Poonch: After remaining closed for two days due to snowfall, the Mughal Road, connecting twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian district of Kashmir Valley, reopened for both ways trafic on Wednesday.

Official sources said that the thoroughfare was thrown open for trafic this morning.

Confirming it, a police officail said that the road was closed due to precationary reasons and has been thrown open for traffic.

