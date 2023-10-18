Man injured in leopard attack in Sumbal

Bandipora: In a disturbing incident, a 38-year-old man was injured in a leopard attack in Arampora village of Sumbal in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday evening.
Gulzar Ahmad Ganie, son of Assadullah Ganie, a resident of Tangpora, Pattan, fell victim to the attack and sustained minor injuries to his thigh and left ear. He was swiftly taken to CHC Sumbal for immediate medical attention, where he is currently being treated.
The incident has raised concerns among the local populace about the increasing encounters with wildlife, particularly leopards, in the region.
Fida ur Rehman, Range Officer Bandipora, informed that they are en route to the area, having been previously engaged in a search operation in the Hajin belt of the district. This incident follows a recent attack in Khumina village of Hajin, where a leopard killed 14 sheep and injured several others, underscoring the urgent need for measures to mitigate such encounters.
Tragically, this is not an isolated incident. On August 29, 2023, a seven-year-old boy lost his life in a leopard attack in the Nesbal area of the district, highlighting the pressing need for authorities to address the growing human-wildlife conflict in the region.
