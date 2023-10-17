Snow, rains plunge mercury down in Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir is witnessing an early onset of winter as the higher reaches of the valley received another spell of light snowfall on Monday while rains lashed the plains, forcing people to use heating gadgets and opt for warm clothes.

“The weather changed on October 14. There have been rains at many places intermittently, snowfall in the higher reaches, while thunder and lightning have also taken place at some places. Light rains in the plains and snowfall in the higher reaches are going on since Monday morning and will continue intermittently on Tuesday as well.

“The weather will improve from October 18 and is expected to remain fair till October 24. There is no major spell of precipitation till October 24,” Deputy Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad told PTI.

He said Gulmarg skiing resort, Peer ki Gali, Simthan Pass, Gurez, Tulail, Sonamarg, the Zojila axis on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway and some places in the Union Territory of Ladakh have received light snowfall.

“Snowfall is expected in these areas during the day as well but no major activity is foreseen in the plains,” Ahmad said.

He said early snowfall has been happening in the Kashmir valley for the last three to four years now. “Last year, we had snowfall in the last week of October, but there is no such prediction for this year. While light snowfall is expected in the higher reaches, there would not be much of an activity in the plains,” he added.

The IMD said the farmers can resume harvesting activities in Kashmir from October 18 but travellers should exercise due caution while travelling on the highways passing through mountainous areas.

“Farmers can resume the harvesting activity from October 18, those travelling on the Srinagar-Jammu and Srinagar-Leh highways should avoid unnecessary travel and if it is inevitable, they should follow the traffic advisories and carry warm clothes along as a precaution,” Ahmad said.

Sahil Iqbal, a local journalist, said the weather in Kashmir has taken a sudden turn and winter has arrived early.

“The MeT department had forecast wet weather and it has come true. People have taken to wearing warm clothes to beat the chill. The locals have started preparing for the coming winter, which is usually very harsh in Kashmir. People have started using kangri, bukhari and other heating gadgets to keep themselves warm. Winter has come earlier than usual. We would have this kind of weather in November but this year, it has arrived early,” he said.

Padmini, a tourist from Andhra Pradesh, said she is enjoying the cool weather of Kashmir. “It is hot back home (in Andhra Pradesh). The weather is very good here and we are enjoying,” she said.

