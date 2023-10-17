Effort underway to promote, preserve J&K’s rich cultural heritage: Secy Tourism

Inaugurates 2-day Wathora Cultural Festival- 2023
Budgam: The Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, (JKAACL) in collaboration with All Jammu and Kashmir Folk Artists Association organised two-day Wathora Cultural Festival at Govt Degree College, Chadoora. Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, inaugurated the mega event.
On the inaugural day, performances including Kashmiri Rouf, Sufiana Music, Folk Music, Bhand Pather, Dambali Dance, Bachnagma ,Wanvon, Ladishah were presented by different groups of artists.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary appreciated the organisers, artists and students for their enthusiastic participation in the event.
He said that JKAACL shall continue to organise these cultural programs in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions for the promotion and preservation of rich cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.
Dr Abid urged upo youth to play their critical role for rejuvenating and keeping our rich culture alive.
He added that government is making all efforts to promote and preserve our exquisite cultural legacy. He assured all support to the artists or those associated with cultural activities.
Among other dignitaries, Principal GDC Chadoora, Professor Rifat Ara, Incharge Officer Cultural Academy, Dr. Farooq Anwar Mirza, Dr. Syed Iftikhar Ahmad, Dr. Shabnam Rafiq, Nisar Naseem, M. Yousuf Shaheen and Gh. Mohiuddin Aijaz were also present on the occasion.
The renowned artists and performances by college students enthralled the huge audience present on the occasion.
Later, various artists and organisers were felicitated.