Sinha hands over orders to landless PMAY-G beneficiaries

Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone Of Various Infrastructure Projects In B’pora
Bandipora: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 73 crores at Bandipora, today.
The Lt Governor said the projects related to power, road & bridges, and water supply schemes dedicated to the citizens today will create a more competitive environment in the far-flung areas, benefitting marginalised sections of society, large segment of farming families and improve the capabilities of the people.
He directed the officials to ensure the ongoing development works in district are completed within the timelines.
At Mini Secretariat, the Lt Governor handed over the land allotment orders to the landless beneficiaries of PMAY-G and sanction letters under different welfare schemes. He also visited the stalls put up by various government departments.
The projects worth Rs 68.28 crores inaugurated by Lt Governor include 33KV Bandipora-Gurez line from Bandipora grid upto Razdan top; 6.3MVA 33/11KV receiving station at Shahgund; Road MRL44-T01 km 60 to Kanzalwan Bagtore, L047-Izmerg to Jalindora & Purana Tulail to Dangithal in Gurez valley; Road MRL03-NHW to Shirbugh; 3 roomed double storey building at MS Gashri Mohalla Naidkhai; 1×30 span trussed Girder Bridge at (P.T.l) Purana Tulail over Satni Nallah; 1×40 mtr span bridges on Achoora Bypass Road at Gurez; Water Supply Schemes at Patushay Degree College, Kunan Baba Gund and Asham Zoonipora.
The Lt Governor laid the foundation stone for the Multi Level Car Parking at Gulshan Chowk Bandipora to be constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore.
He also released various publications including Coffee Table Book of District Bandipora, Wular Sheep Dairies and Annual Report 2022-23 of Animal Husbandry Department, Bandipora.
Abdul Gani Bhat, Chairman, District Development Council Bandipora; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Sh Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department; Sh Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officials were present.