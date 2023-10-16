MeT forecast more rains, snow till Oct 17

Srinagar : Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Sunday predicted widespread intermittent light to moderate rain or snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

The MeT office said widespread intermittent light to moderate rain or snowfall over higher reaches is very likely at many places on Sunday.

Heavy snowfall at some places, with a chance of 75 percent, over higher reaches cannot be ruled out during the period, it said.

Currently, the weather is cloudy in most places of Jammu and Kashmir. The MeT office said there is a possibility of light and scattered rain or snowfall over higher reaches on October 17. It said the overall improvement in weather is likely from October 18 onwards.

There is a possibility of a significant drop in temperature across Jammu and Kashmir also, the

MeT office added.

The weather office has also issued an advisory to the farmers to postpone harvesting of crops till

October 17.

The inclement weather may temporarily disrupt transportation, especially at vulnerable places

like Zojila, Mughal Road, Sinthan Top, Sadnatop, etc., the Met office said.

The minimum temperature recorded at Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, at

8.6 degrees Celsius and it also received 0.3mm rainfall during the past 24 hours till 0830 hours on Sunday.

Tourist hot spot of Pahalgam in South Kashmir had a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius, Kokernag 7.3

degrees Celsius and it also received 0.6mm of rainfall The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of 2.8 degrees Celsius and it also received 0.6mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours, the MeT office said.

