Unsound teenager repatriated to Pak

Jammu: A mentally challenged teenager was handed over to Pakistani authorities along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, an official said.

Irshad Ahmad (17) was intercepted and arrested by the Army while crossing the border on Friday, the official added.

The teenager was handed over to the Pakistani Army by the Indian troops at the Chakan Da Bagh border crossing around noon, the official further said.

He said civil officials from Poonch and Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK) were also present at the border crossing point while Ahmad was being repatriated across the border, he said.

Ahmad, a resident of PaK, was captured by the Indian Army early Friday when he was trying to cross the border into the Indian side in Poonch district’s Kerni sector.

Pistol, some ammunition seized in Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, Oct 14: Security forces Saturday recovered a bag containing a pistol and some ammunition during a search and cordon operation in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The operation was jointly carried out by police and the amy in Dhargloon area in the Mendhar sector following specific input, the officials said.

They said a bag was spotted lying near a natural cave and its search led to the recovery of a 9-mm pistol with a magazine and nine bullets, 159 bullets of AK assault rifle, one pouch, one dress, one black trouser and one waterproof suit.

However, no one was arrested in connection with the recovery, the officials said. PTI

(PTI)

