Thousands of devotes visit Charar-e-Sharief on annual Urs

Srinagar: The annual Urs of Sheikh Noor-ud-din Noorani, also known as Sheikh-ul-Aalam, Alamdar-e-Kashmir and Nund Reshi, was observed on Friday at Charar-eSharif In central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
Thousands of devotees including men, women and children thronged Charar-eSharief shrine to participate in the congregational Friday prayers besides to pay obeisance at the Mausoleum of the Sufi saint.
The devotees had also gathered at the shrine for observing congregational night long prayers or “Shab Khawani” on Thursday during which special prayers were offered for the peace and prosperity of Kashmir valley.
Sheikh Noor-ud-Din, taught people the principles of simplicity, truthfulness, justice, love, and service of humankind in the fourteenth century.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Waqf Board had made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of the devotees. The administration has also set up medical facilities and police personnel were deployed in strength to manage the traffic on the occasion.
The provincial holiday on account of the ‘Urs-e-Hazrat Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani’ was also postponed to Friday instead of Wednesday as announced earlier.
Srinagar: The annual Urs of Sheikh Noor-ud-din Noorani, also known as Sheikh-ul-Aalam, Alamdar-e-Kashmir and Nund Reshi, was observed on Friday at Charar-eSharif In central Kashmir’s Budgam district.