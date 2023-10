London: UK’s counterterrorism squad has appealed for footage or images related to the Palestinian militant group Hamas’ attack in Israel after a number of British citizens have been killed in the country.

Hamas carried out a barrage of air strikes in Southern Israel on Saturday. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in response launched multiple attacks targeting Hamas’ key infrastructure.

Over 2,000 people have been killed in Israel and Gaza in the biggest escalation in decades between the two sides.

