Historic occasion, proud moment: Students

Srinagar: The Kashmir University students who received awards from President Droupadi Murmu at their convocation ceremony on Wednesday said it was a historic occasion and inspired them to work harder.

“It is a proud moment for me, we are getting the fruits of our hard labour. The President of India came here to give us certificates and medals. I am very proud and it is a fantastic moment for us to receive gold and other medals from the President,” Mudasir Mushtaq, a student, said.

He said such events and the atmosphere they create give confidence to other students to work hard.

“The President coming here is a historic occasion,” he added.

Tariq Abdullah, a PhD scholar, said it was a proud moment for any student to receive a medal from the President.

“It is a great moment in a student’s life when you are awarded for your academic excellence and achievements. So, this is a really proud moment. This is a day to remember for the students and I have the same feeling as this degree I am getting is an achievement of lifetime for me,” he said.

Abdullah said when the head of the state comes to a university, it gives a boost to the students and it gives them the confidence that if they work hard and achieve the degrees, they will be awarded as well.

“It is really a great honour, it is a great privilege that the students are witnessing today,” he added.

Girl toppers in various departments said it was a proud moment to receive the honours from the woman head of the state.

“It is a big moment for us because the President herself is coming here and as a girl student, it is very encouraging for us that we will be awarded by her,” Atira Adfar, a student, said.

Such events inspire students, especially the girl students, because the President herself is a woman and that too from the tribal community, Adfar said.

Barha Mushtaq, another girl student, said getting an award from the President was inspiring.

“We all are gathered here in order to get gold medals from the President of India. This is a very very great moment for all of us. We feel honoured,” she said.

