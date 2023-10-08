Special Lok Adalat for bank cases held across J&K

155 cases resolved, Rs 4.33 Crore settled

Srinagar: As a part of calendar of activities for the year 2023 prepared by J&K Legal Services Authority, a Special Lok Adalat was organized throughout the UT of J&K on Saturday under the leadership of Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh & Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority and under the able guidance of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority as well as Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, High Court Legal Services Committee.

The focus for today’s Special Lok Adalat was on amicable settlement of Bank cases. As per the information received from various districts of U.T of J&K, a total of 886 bank cases were taken up in the Special Lok Adalat organized by various courts across the UT of J&K, out of which 155 cases were settled amicably and finally disposed of with settlement amount of Rs. 4,32,26,122/-.

Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority while talking to media persons informed that this was the third Special Lok Adalat of the current calendar year and as per the schedule of activities prepared for the current calendar year, the next Special Lok Adalat shall be conducted on Saturday, November 18, 2023, focusing on quick settlement of Consumer cases pending disposal in different consumer forums within the U.T of J&K. He urged the Advocates in general and the litigants in particular to take maximum benefit of the Special Lok Adalats which are being organized by the J&K Legal Services Authority.

Amit Gupta appreciated the efforts of all the Judicial Officers, Secretaries DLSA’s, Advocates, staff of the district and tehsil courts as well as Legal Services Institutions besides litigants for their whole hearted participation in the Special Lok Adalat and facilitating settlement of cases in such a large number. He also acknowledged the role of Para Legal Volunteers and the media, both print and electronic in creating and spreading awareness amongst the masses about such initiatives of Legal Services Authority.

