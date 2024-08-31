Phase-1 Of Assembly Polls: 219 Candidates Left In Fray As 25 Withdraw Nomination Papers

Jammu: On the last date of the withdrawal of nomination papers for the first phase of the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 in the 24 Assembly Constituencies, 25 candidates withdrew their Candidature in the Office of respective Returning Officers across seven districts on Friday.

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K UT informed that out of the total 244 valid nominations, 25 candidates withdrew their Nominations on the last date of withdrawal i.e. Friday, 30 August, 2024.

With this, only 219 validly Nominated Candidates now remain in fray for the 24 Assembly Constituencies where polling will be held in the first phase of the J&K Assembly Elections-2024 on 18 September, 2024.

7 candidates withdrew their nomination in Doda district, followed by 7 in Kishtwar district, 6 in Ramban district, 3 in Anantnag district, 1 in Kulgam district, and 1 in Pulwama district, while no candidate withdrew their nomination in Shopian district.

With this, 64 candidates remain in the final electoral fray in Anantnag district, followed by 45 in Pulwama district, 27 in Doda district, 25 in Kulgam district, 22 in Kishtwar district, 21 in Shopian district, while 15 candidates remain the final fray in Ramban district.

In Kishtwar district, 9 candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in 48-Inderwal AC; 7 candidates in 49-Kishtwar AC; while 6 candidates remain in the fray in 50-Padder-Nagseni AC.

In Doda district, 10 candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in 51-Bhadarwah AC; 9 candidates in 52-Doda AC; and 8 candidates in 53-Doda West AC.

In Ramban district, 8 candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in 54-Ramban AC; while 7 candidates will contest in 55-Banihal AC.

Similarly, in Pulwama district, 14 candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in 32-Pampore AC; 9 candidates in 33-Tral AC; 12 candidates in 34-Pulwama AC; and 10 candidates in 35-Rajpora AC.

In Shopian district, 10 candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in 36-Zainapora AC and 11 candidates will contest in 37-Shopian AC.

In Kulgam district, 6 candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in 38-DH Pora AC; 10 candidates in 39-Kulgam AC; and 9 candidates in 40-Devsar AC.

Finally, in Anantnag district, 10 candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in 41-Dooru AC; 10 candidates in 42-Kokernag (ST) AC; 9 candidates in 43-Anantnag West AC; 13 candidates in 44-Anantnag AC; 3 candidates in 45-Srigufwara-Bijbehara AC; 13 candidates in 46-Shangus-Anantnag East AC; and 6 candidates in 47-Pahalgam AC.

It is worth mentioning here that a total of 279 candidates had filed their nomination papers before the respective Returning Officers in 24 Assembly Constituencies till the last date of filing the Nominations on 27 August, 2024.

Out of these, the Nomination papers of 35 candidates were rejected during Scrutiny held on 28 August, 2024. And now with the withdrawal of 25 candidates, 219 candidates now remain in the final electoral fray.

It may also be mentioned that more than 23.27 lakh voters including 5.66 lakh youths are eligible to exercise their electoral franchise during the Phase-I of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election, scheduled to be held on 18 September 2024, of which 11.76 lakh are male voters and 11.51 lakh female voters along with 60 Third Gender Electors.

