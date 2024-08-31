7 cops shifted

Srinagar: In compliance to Election Commission of India’s directive, government on Friday ordered transfer of seven police officers in Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect.
According to an order, Gurinderpal Singh (IPS; AGMUT: 2013) has been posted as Incharge director police, Telecommunication relieving Manoj Kumar Pandita, AIG, Training & Policy of additional charge of the post.
Shobhit Saksena, IPS (AGMUT:2015) has been posted as SSP (Hqrs) CID, against an available vacancy.
Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, (JKPS:1999), has been posted as SSP Srinagar vice Ashish Kumar Mishra, IPS, who has been asked to await further postings at Police Headquarters, J&K.
Mohd. Zaid, (JKPS:2001), has been posted as SSP Baramulla, vice Gurinderpal Singh (IPS).
Gh. Jeelani Wani, (JKPS: 2001) has been posted as SSP Kupwara, vice Shobhit Saksena (IPS).
Dawood Ayoub, (JKPS:2004) has been posted as SSP (TMG) CID Hqrs vice Imtiyaz Hussain Mir (JKPS) and Ifroz Ahmad, (JKPS:2004) has been posted as SP Handwara, vice Dawood Ayoub. (GNS)