Restoration of Article 370 first step towards achieving goal of autonomy: NC MP Aga Ruhullah

Srinagar: Member of Parliament and senior National Conference leader, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi Saturday said the restoration of Article 370 is not an end, but a first step towards the party’s promise of restoration of autonomy.

Addressing a news conference here at Nawa-e-Subha, Mehdi, said that since the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has made it clear that it wants the resolution of Kashmir, but it can’t run away after making such a statement as it doesn’t have the proper roadmap. “NC has a proper roadmap in this regard and it wants the proper restoration of autonomy here,” he said.

Mehdi further said that Kashmir is an unsettled issue and it needs to be resolved through proper dialogue between India and Pakistan. ” People of J&K believe that settling the situation here permanently needs a proper dialogue,” he said.

He appealed the Service Selection Board (SSB) to review the centres allotted to the aspirants, saying that the candidates appearing in the examinations should get centres close to their residences so that they can get enough time for preparations—(KNO)

