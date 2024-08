NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Brunei on September 3-4, seeking to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation in all existing sectors, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

This will be the first bilateral visit of an Indian prime minister to Brunei, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his media briefing.

The visit will also mark 40 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei, he said.

