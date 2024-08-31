Hasina’s extradition key to new leaf in Indo-Bangla relations: Top BNP leader

DHAKA: BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that it’s crucial to start a new chapter in the Indo-Bangla ties, which should begin with the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, as her continued presence in India could further damage bilateral relations.

The veteran leader, the second-in-command of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), emphasised his party’s desire for strong relations with India, stating they are prepared to “move past previous differences and collaborate”.

He also assured that the BNP would never permit any activities on Bangladeshi soil that could threaten India’s security.

