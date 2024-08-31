Shahid Saleem Dar Posted DC Shopian

Srinagar: The government on Friday posted Shahid Saleem Dar as desputy commissioner Shopian with immediate effect.
According to an order, a copy of which lies with GNS, Faz Lul Haseeb, IAS (AGMUT:2018), Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Tourism Development Corporation, relieving Mr. Vivekanand Rai, IRS, Director, Tourism, Jammu of the additional charge of the post.
Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar, JKAS, Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Shopian.(GNS)
