Campaigning over, expecting huge participation of youth, others in polls: CEO Pole

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pandurang K Pole Saturday said that all the preparations for the elections have been completed and that he was expecting large participation of youth and others.

“Elections belong to everyone, be it tribals or urbans, youth or women, elderly or first time voters. It is a festival of democracy. All arrangements are in place and election teams are on way to their polling booths,” he said,

Pole said that campaigning is over and the last date for the withdrawal of forms is also over. “We urge people to participate in large numbers. We will ensure free and fair polls,” he said while talking to reporter on the side-line of a function at Altaf Memorial College Kilam, Kulgam district—(KNO)

