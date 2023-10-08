JKASW organizes inter-cluster cultural program at Hajin

Hajin: The Jammu and Kashmir Association of Social Workers (JKASW) on Saturday organised a cultural program at the BDO office, Hajin.
Around 150 adolescent girls and their parents from different villages of Hajin block and intervention areas of JKASW participated in the event.
Talking to reporters, the project manager JKASW Mehvish Ayoub said that the event was designed and hosted to provide an opportunity for adolescent girls to display their hidden talents.
The highlight of the event was adolescent girls showcased their talents through skits, puppet shows, and cultural activities highlighting adolescent-specific issues, views, expressions, opinions, dreams and triumphs.
The event highlighted women’s issues, women’s rights and also the role women play in our societies, she said.
The program saw a huge gathering of PRI’s community heads, parents and Adolescent Girls. Besides these, prominent government Officials- Principal GHS Shahgund Dr.Nishtar, HOI Master Farooq Hajin, Shahbaz Hakhabari, Program lead Khursheed Ahmad Farash, Project Manager Mehvish Ayoub, ZEO Hajin, CEO Bandipora, BMO Hajin, SHO Hajin, Accounts Officer Javid Ahmad Mir, and Dr. Fayaz Principal GHS Baharaabad.
The speakers on the occasion applauded the efforts of JKASW and their work on child rights.
They also applauded the efforts of JKASW to give adolescent girls a larger platform who put forward their views and opinions and were of the view that such programs shall be held regularly where girls themselves highlight the issues they face on a day-to-day basis.
