Fire In Tral Forests

Srinagar: A fire broke out in a forest in Tral area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, official sources said.
They told GNS that a fire broke out in Chan Kitaab Tral this afternoon. “Soon as the locals sighted billowing smoke from the forest, the Fire and Emergency Services Department and Forest Protection Force were called in”, they said.
“Several teams from the departments reached the site”, they said adding however due to difficult terrain, nothing much could be done.
The flares were continuing – when this report was being filed. (GNS)