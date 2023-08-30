Narcotic smuggler found dead near LoC

Srinagar: An alleged narcotics smuggler was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Karnah area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Police found the body of Mukhtar Ahmad Shah, 42, in Haridal forest area near the Line of Control in Karnah on Monday night after some gunshots were heard, a police spokesman said.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased has been killed by rival narcotics smuggling gang members or rival terror operatives,” the spokesman said.

Shah’s body has been transferred to SDH Tangdhar for necessary medico-legal procedures.

A case has been registered and a thorough investigation has been initiated.

The spokesman said Shah was a high-profile narcotics smuggler and a person of significant interest in the region.

He had been found involved in two cases of narcotics and weapons smuggling in the recent past and had confessed to orchestrating the transportation of substantial quantities of narcotics and weaponry across the border.

“His association with his brother, Sadiq Shah, a prominent figure as a launching commander and supplier of narcotics and weapons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK), underscores the depth of his involvement in these illicit activities. Sadiq Shah is himself charge sheeted in narco-terror cases and happens to be a top terrorist commander based in POJK,” the spokesman said.

