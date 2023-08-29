Just tip of iceberg: Mehbooba

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the suspension of a Jammu and Kashmir education department lecturer who had argued before the Supreme Court in a matter related to the abrogation of Article 370 was “just the tip of the iceberg”.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has placed Senior Lecturer Zahoor Ahmad Bhat under suspension “for violation of provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules 1971, J&K Leave Rules”, days after he appeared in the Supreme Court as a party against the abrogation of Article 370.

He was removed from his place of posting in Srinagar and attached to the office of the Director of School Education, Jammu, while a senior officer was appointed as an inquiry officer to conduct an in-depth inquiry into his conduct.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg. Since the illegal abrogation of Article 370, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have to choose. Either be mute spectators and watch their livelihood, jobs and land being snatched or face the music for raising their voice. It’s a Hobson’s choice laden with deadly consequences. Every Kashmiri can’t afford to knock on the doors of the SC,” Mehbooba posted on X.

The issue of Bhat’s suspension was raised in the Supreme Court by senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Monday. The Supreme Court asked Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to look into the issue.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah thanked Sibal for raising the issue in the apex court.

“Grateful to Kapil Sibal for raising the issue of Zahoor Bhat in the Supreme Court. Zahoor is a lecturer who was suspended immediately after he returned to the valley having argued his petition in front of the Constitution Bench against the events of Aug 5, 2019,” Abdullah posted on X.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the suspension of Bhat, who had argued before the top court on August 24 as petitioner in person in the case.

As soon as the court resumed its hearing on Monday, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Rajeev Dhavan pointed out that Bhat was suspended from his job by the Jammu and Kashmir administration after having argued before the top court.

“He took leave for two days. Argued before this court and went back and was suspended,” Sibal said.

The bench said if there are other reasons then it is another matter but if a person gets suspended in close proximity of arguing before this court, then it needs to be looked into.

