Body of Missing AEE Found from LJHP Barrage in Gantmulla Baramulla

Srinagar: Several days after going missing, body of an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) has been found from a barrage in Lower Jhelum Hydel Project (LJHP) in Gantmulla Baramulla district.

The Baramulla Police had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under DySP Baramulla to investigate the case after the AEE Gurmeet Singh was reported to have gone missing.

Besides the SIT, the Police had also initiated a comprehensive operation involving SDRF, Canine squad, drone surveillance to uncover any potential clues even as asking for public assistance.

After intense operation, the body of Singh was sighted lying in a barrage in the Lower Jhelum Hydel Project (LJHP) in Gantmulla.

The body was lifted from the site and is being taken to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Confirming it, a police official said that they have started investigations to ascertain the possible cause of death of the Engineer. “Once we have any details, we will share them accordingly”, said the official. (GNS)

