Qamar-ud-Din Sahib Urs: 13 schools to remain closed in Ganderbal on Aug 28, 29

Srinagar: The authorities have ordered closure of at least 13 schools on August 28 and 29 in Ganderbal district on the occasion of Urs of Qamar-ud-din Sahib (RA).

According to an order, the schools will remain closed in Bamloora, Saloora and Duderhama areas of the district.

“Apropas to the subject and referecnce cited above. In this context the following schools of Zone Ganderbal (Government/Private) shall remain closed on 28 and 29th of August-2023 on the eve of Urs Qamar-Ud-Din Sahib (RA),” reads the order—

