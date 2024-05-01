Hajj flights departure commence from May 9

Div Com Kashmir Reviews Arrangements, Calls For Ensuring Hassle-Free Arrangements

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Tuesday called a meeting to review arrangements for the departure of Hajj Pilgrims on the holy pilgrimage to Mecca and Madina.

The departure of flights shall commence from May 09 while the last flight of pilgrims shall leave on May 25th, 2024.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, SSP Traffic, SSP Srinagar, SSP Security, Representatives of Div Com Ladakh and Jammu; Executive Officer and Haj Officer of Hajj Committee; MD RTC; Director Health Services Kashmir; Director Airport Authority and Officers of District Administration Srinagar, Customs department, SMC, KPDCL, PHE, PDD, Radio, Doordarshan, BSNL, Spice Jet and other concerned departments.

Addressing the meeting, Div Com directed Director Airport Authority for deputation of adequate staff and installation of machinery including X-ray machines at the Hajj House besides providing other facilities for the pilgrims at the Airport.

He also directed SSP Security for issuance of entry passes for Hajj House while General Manager SRTC was asked to provide SRTC vehicles for transportation of pilgrims from Hajj House Bemina to Airport.

Similarly, the Customs and Emigration Department was directed to facilitate pilgrims through Emigration clearance.

Div Com also reviewed Security arrangements, Traffic Management Plan besides health, drinking water and electricity facilities at Hajj House.

On the occasion, Div Com emphasised on concerned officers to make advance preparation and ensure all arrangements are put in place for the convenience of pilgrims.

He also stressed on close synergy and coordination among departments to ensure smooth and hassle-free arrangements.

The meeting was informed that except for the Emigration clearance of Haj pilgrims all other formalities shall be completed at the Hajj House Bemina.

It was given out that all Hajj Pilgrims have been vaccinated by the Health Department. However, if any Hajj aspirant missed the vaccination a special drive of vaccination shall be conducted for them by the Hajj Committee regarding which they shall be informed accordingly.

EO, Hajj Committee also informed that the passports shall be given back to pilgrims after two days in their respective districts as per the schedule to be issued by the administration/ Haj Committee.

