Kashmir Heave Sigh Of Relief As Flood Threat Ebbs

Srinagar: In a sigh of relief for people, especially those living in low-lying areas, the chances of flood ebbed with river Jhelum showing a declining trend on Tuesday.

Having breached ‘alarm mark’ of 18-ft in Ram Munshi Bagh gauge here this morning, the water level in Jhelum in the Srinagar was flowing at 17.49ft at 7 p.m. The flood is declared in Srinagar when level crosses 21 feet mark.

At Sangam in south Kashmir, the Jhelum was flowing at 14.92 at the same time, below alarm mark of 21-ft. “The water level will reduce and chances of flood are very remote now,” said an official of Irrigation & Flood Control Department.

At Asham in northern Kashmir’s Bandipora district, the official said, the Jhelum level was at 11.77ft, almost 2-ft below the mark when flood is sounded.

Regarding some tributaries, the official said, the water level has receded in Vishow Nallah at Khudwani and at 7 p.m., it was 4.88m against flood-alarm level of 7.75m. Similarly, he said, the level at Rambiyara Nallah at Wachi was 0.82m against danger mark of 5.4m while the nallah Lidder at Batkoot was flowing at 0.30m against the danger level of1.65m.

Meanwhile, many areas in Srinagar’s Bemina and other low-lying areas were inundated following incessant rains.

