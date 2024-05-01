Ramban land subsidence— Around 90 families relocated, Dulloo reviews relief measures

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today convened a high level meeting to review the measures initiated for relief and rehabilitation in the area affected by the recent land subsidence in Ramban district.

The meeting, among others, was attended by ACS Jal Shakti, Principal Secretary Home, Principal Secretary PDD, ADGP L&O, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Commissioner Secretary FCS&CA, Secretary Revenue, Secretary Health, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, MD KPDCL, Chief Engineer R&B Jammu (South) and other concerned officers in person and virtually.

The Chief Secretary enquired from the divisional and district administrations about the relief and restoration measures being carried out by them for the affected population. He asked about the status of transit accommodations provided to the families relocated in Pernote area of Ramban district. He asked for making adequate arrangements of bedding, food, drinking water, electricity, medical aid, sanitation and other amenities at the transit accommodations. He called for making joint efforts to bring immediate relief to the affected people as per the norms of the government.

He also sought inputs from the divisional and district administrations about the status of services operational in the affected area. He asked the officers to explore the possibility of establishing road link with the cut-off areas on war-footing basis for ensuring smooth supplies besides catering to medical emergencies.

The Chief Secretary took stock of the damage caused to power and water infrastructure besides assessing the status of health services and ration distribution through different healthcare facilities and Fair Price shops respectively in the area. He called upon the concerned to take up requisite steps to restore the infrastructure simultaneously making alternative arrangements till its full restoration.

The meeting also held deliberations on rehabilitation of the affected population. The Divisional Commissioner and concerned DC was tasked to prepare a proper rehabilitation plan considering the ground situation. They were even asked to take SDRF and Red Cross on-board for providing instant succor to the displaced people.

The local administration informed about the measures being taken for the affected people. It was informed that around 90 families having nearly 413 souls have been relocated by the administration in safer locations. Besides, transit accommodations were established at three locations including Panchayat Ghar and two community halls situated in village Pernote.

It was also revealed that the arrangements for movement of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) to and from Gool Sub-District have been done via Mahore, Reasi besides establishment of a reliable link will also be done at an earliest.

Moreover, it was informed in the meeting that the administration is carrying out study of the area through Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Geological Survey of India (GSI), to ascertain the causes behind the land sinking in Ramban and recommend the preventive measures thereof.

