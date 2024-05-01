Today India doesn’t send dossiers, kills terrorists on their own turf: PM Modi

LATUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Indian government’s approach on tackling terror has seen a sea change compared to what was followed during the Congress regime.

“During the Congress regime, the news headlines were of India handing over another dossier to Pakistan about terror activities.

Some of our friends in media used to clap after any such dossier was sent,” Modi said at an election rally in Maharashtra’s Latur.

“Today, India doesn’t send dossiers. Aaj Bharat ghar mein ghus ke marta hai (Today India kills terrorists on their own turf),” Modi said.

Modi also claimed that the INDIA bloc has come up with a “formula” whereby the parties in the opposition alliance will get the PM’s post for one year each if they come to power.

With such a system, the good of the country cannot be expected, Modi said. Some people want to make the PM in instalments. They hey have decided to have a PM each year,” he said.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Modi said,” When I speak of ‘EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, the Prince of Congress suffers from fever”.

Addressing a mega public meeting at Madha in the Solapur Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra, PM Modi gunned for the Congress, saying, “The country gave the Congress a chance to rule the country for 60 years. Over the course of these six decades, many countries made rapid transitions towards development and prosperity while we lagged on several fronts. The Congress could not even provide water to our farmers to irrigate their fields. When I took office in 2014, there were about 100 irrigation projects that had been stuck in red tape for decades. Of these, 26 projects were for Maharashtra. Just imagine the extent to which Congress betrayed Maharashtra.”

Also taking a swipe at NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar over his tenure as Union Agriculture Minister under the Congress-led UPA at the Centre (2004-2014), PM Modi said Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane has increased under his tenure.

“When the remote-controlled government (a dig at Congress-led UPA government under then PM Manmohan Singh) was in power 10 years ago, a powerful leader of Maharashtra (Sharad Pawar) used to be the Agriculture minister. When powerful leaders from here ruled from Delhi, the FRP of sugarcane was around Rs 200 per quintal and today, under Modi’s term, the FRP has increased to Rs 350 per quintal,” he said.

Earlier, in February, the central cabinet approved the ‘Fair and Remunerative Price’ (FRP) for sugarcane payable by sugar factories for the season 2024-25 (October-September). With this approval, sugar mills have to now pay an FRP at Rs 340/quintal to sugarcane growers on the recovery of 10.25 per cent.

Prime Minister Modi alleged that the previous Congress governments in Maharashtra looted the funds that were allocated by the Centre for the state’s farmers.

“In the previous years, the Congress (governments) gobbled up whatever little funds were allocated by the central government for the farmers here. However, it is your son now who sits in Delhi. We will ensure that every penny that comes from Delhi goes directly into your account,” PM Modi said.

Underscoring the role have to play towards building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India), PM Modi said, “Your Modi has left no stone unturned to empower women. Thousands of women have joined Self Help Groups in the past 10 years. Women are contributing increasingly to the ongoing development of villages. We have made 1 crore women Lakhpati Didis. The country will soon have 3 crore Lakhpati Didis and this is my guarantee!” he said.

