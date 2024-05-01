CS assesses damages

NEW DELHI: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a high-level meeting with Administrative Secretaries, divisional, district and police administration of J&K to take stock of damages caused and measures taken after the incessant rains and subsequent flood-like situation in the UT.

From the Deputy Commissioners, the CS took stock of the situation in their respective jurisdictions and the damages caused to both private and public infrastructure. He enquired about the status of public services like power, drinking water, roads, health, food grains distribution, sanitation, dewatering and other utilities being provided through different departments.

Dulloo asked the Divisional and District administration to be proactive during such situations. He asked the DCs to personally visit the affected spots and ensure that the public grievances are resolved instantly.

The Chief Secretary took note of restoration of electricity, water supply and road connectivity in all the areas. He asked for restoring all such public amenities within shortest possible time. He asked all the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that assessment is done swiftly and relief measures are followed strictly as per set norms.

He also asked about the loss of lives and livestock, if any, in the areas reporting flash floods or landslides. He called for reaching to such families and providing them immediate succor as per government rules. He instructed for assessing the damages caused to roads, bridges, distribution transformers, electric poles, water supply schemes and other vital public installations. He also instructed for provisional restoration of the same at the earliest.

Dulloo also emphasized on strengthening the overall preparedness by the administration to ideally deal with natural calamities like these in future. He asked for carrying out mock drills, dry-runs to enhance the capacity and bring efficiency in the mitigation measures taken under such circumstances.

The divisional and district administration apprised the Chief Secretary of the relief measures being taken up in their areas. It was informed that except a few areas in North Kashmir no major damage has been reported anywhere in the valley.

It was also informed that few villages in Ramban and Mandi Poonch of Jammu division have been affected badly. It was reiterated that the local administration should initiate instant relief measures for the people directly affected by it. It was also disclosed that dozens of relief camps have already been established across the districts to give shelter to those leaving their houses for safety.

The Deputy Commissioners also gave out that preliminary assessment of damage caused to infrastructure is being prepared and the loss of lives or livestock is also being ascertained from ground. It was revealed that the power and water supply was majorly restored except to some remote areas, which is going to be restored as soon as possible.

Regarding other amenities like road connectivity and distribution of ration, it was informed that the slips on almost all the major roads have been cleared off and the ration for the month of April had already been distributed.

It was also revealed that the administration is in full control of the situation as the waters had started receding in all the rivers and streams of the UT with cessation of rain. Besides, it was added that the administration is focusing on bringing respite to the affected with restoration of basic services. The administration is also geared-up to deal with any arising eventuality in future, as was apprised in this meeting.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print