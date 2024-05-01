Missing Man Found Dead

Srinagar: Body of a mentally-challenged person, who had gone missing since yesterday, has been found and recovered from a nallah at Shumriyal area of Lolab, an official said on Tuesday morning.
Identifying the deceased as one Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Ganie (85), son of Mohammad Ahsan Ganie, a resident of Kanthpora Lolab, the official told GNS that the person had gone missing since yesterday evening.
“The body was spotted by locals lying in a nallah at Shumriyal Lolab, and accordingly recovered,” the official said.
