Bandipora: A 40-year-old man lost his life after accidentally falling from a tree in the Shahgund area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

An official said , that Mohammad Ashraf Dar of Shahgund died after falling from a tree in the Shahgund area.

He said that soon after the incident he was taken to CHC Hajin, but he was declared dead on arrival.

The body has been handed over to his family for the last rites after completing the legal formalities, he said—(KNO)

