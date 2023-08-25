Amit Shah chairs high-level security meeting

New Delhi: Internal security, terrorism, narco-finance and cyber security were some of the key subjects discussed at a high-level security conference chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday.
The two-day conference, attended by top security officers, also discussed emerging national security challenges.
The union home minister inaugurated the sixth national security strategies conference here.
The conference brought together police leadership, experts and cutting-edge practitioners in hybrid mode to deliberate on existing and emerging national security challenges, a home ministry spokesperson said.
Sources said that the conference also had discussion on internal security, terrorism, narco-finance and cyber security.
Prior to the commencement of the conference, the home minister paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the martyrs’ column.
A total of more than 750 participants, including officers working at cutting edge and subject experts, joined the Conference from across the country, in a combination of physical and virtual modes. Among those who attended the Conference in Delhi were the two Ministers of States in MHA and top officers involved in managing national security issues, including the Union Home Secretary, Deputy NSAs, DGsP/IGsP of all States/UTs and CAPFs.
