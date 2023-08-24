Work collectively to ensure equitable competition between large, small sellers: PM to G20 ministers

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday suggested the G20 trade ministers to work collectively to ensure equitable competition between large and small sellers as there are challenges in the fast growing cross-border e-commerce.

In a video message at the G20 Trade and Investment Minister’s meeting here, he also emphasised on the need to address the problems faced by consumers in fair price discovery and grievance handling mechanisms.

“Digitizing processes and use of e-commerce have the potential to enhance market access. I am glad that your group is working on the ‘High Level Principles for the Digitalization of Trade Documents’. These principles can help countries in implementing cross-border electronic trade measures, and reduce compliance burdens.

