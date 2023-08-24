1 Dead, 5 Injured of Electrocution in Aala Peer Poonch

Srinagar: A 47-year-old man died and five others were hospitalised with injuries in an electrocution incident in Aala Peer area of Poonch district, official sources said.

They said that a group of persons received jolt while digging grave of a deceased man.

“As the group started to dig the grave of the deceased person, they came in touch with an iron structure which presumably had already been exposed to a live wire”, they said.

“The group of persons received a strong jolt, leaving one of them dead on the spot and injuries to five others”, they said.

Identifying the deceased as one Mohammad Aslam son of Abdul Kareem, of Mandi Arai the sources at the same time identified those injured in the incident as; Mohd Azmat (40) son of Mohd Azeem Khan, of Gundi; Liaqat Hussain (26) son of Mohd Hafiz of Shankar Nagar; Mohd Imran son (25) of Mohd Bashir Age, of Galinag Mandi, Abdul Razaq (44) son of Wali Mohammad Age of Kanuyian and Mohammad Shakeel (26) son of Mohd Hafiz of Shankar Nagar.

“All those injured were hospitalised soon after incident” they said.

Confirming it, SHO Poonch Deepak Pathina said that the injured persons are under treatment at a local hospital. (GNS)

