SC refuses stay on Ladakh’s plea against plough symbol: NC

Srinagar: National Conference on Tuesday said that it fails to see why the administration in Lakakh has made an ego issue out of symbol allotment to the party.
“The Ladakh administration tried to get the HC order stayed. This was refused. They then tried to get the contempt proceedings of the HC stayed, this was also refused by the SC,” senior NC leader Tanveer Sadiq said in a tweet.
“If the order to allot us our symbol is not issued by this evening the contempt order of the HC will prevail. The CS Ladakh & Chief Election Officer will have to appear in person in the HC tomorrow,” he said, adding, “We hope that the Ladakh Admin will follow the directions of the court & issue the order for allotment of our symbol. We fail to see why the administration has made an ego issue out of this symbol allotment.”