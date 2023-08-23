In a first, Police attaches property of drug peddler in Sopore town

Sopore: In a first of it’s kind, Jammu and Kashmir Police attached the property of a drug peddler in Sopore town of north Kashmir.

A senior police official said that a property belonging to Muzaffer Ahmad Bhat @Tanga, son of Noor Mohammad Bhat of Batpora Sopore has been attached. The seized property include house on six marla land.

Muzzafar is involved in number of NDPS cases at Police Station Sopore and NCB Jammu, a top police officer said, adding that he is currently lodged at Kot Balwal jail in Jammu.

Reliable sources said that the whole family of Bhat is involved in drug abuse trade and have multiple FIRs registered against them.

The attachment of movable and immovable properties, utilised for illicit drug trafficking, is seen as a crucial step towards eradicating the menace of drugs from the district, believe Jammu and Kashmir.

“Sopore Police is committed to the mission of curbing drug-related crimes and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community,” said a senior cop—(KNO)

