Concerted action for more effective delivery of public services needed: LG

Kulgam: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Kulgam and chaired a high level meeting to review the sector-wise progress of beneficiary-oriented and flagship schemes of the Central and UT Government and major developmental projects in the District.

The Lt Governor also inaugurated and dedicated 100-bedded Girls Gujjar and Bakerwal Hostel, Amnoo Aadpora Kulgam and Ashmuji Kilam Gund Bridge to the people.

“Today J&K is setting benchmarks in many sectors of development for other states and UTs to follow. The District Administration and PRIs must work together to ensure benefits of development are shared equitably,” the Lt Governor said.

We should take concerted action for more effective delivery of public services, benefits of welfare schemes, extending the benefits of self-employment schemes to youth and women and be adequately sensitive to their needs and aspirations, he said.

It should also be ensured that there is no delay in extending revenue services like registration of property, he added.

The Lt Governor also sought the active participation of PRI members and other stakeholders in improving the literacy rate in the district.

Our efforts for rapid progress in education sector and increase in literacy rate can have its full impact only if PRIs, public and administration work together. This is the right time to move decisively in this direction, he said.

The Lt Governor took a detailed review of various infrastructure projects including construction of Transit Accommodations for Kashmiri Migrant Employees and directed the concerned departments to expedite the implementation at the earliest.

He directed the District Administration and all the line departments for saturation of old age, widow pensions, scholarships, marriage assistance schemes to eligible beneficiaries by organising special camps during Block Diwas.

Effective implementation of development programmes for deprived section of society, women, children and Specially-Abled is our top priority, he said.

Reviewing the progress of the Agriculture and allied sectors, the Lt Governor said, Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) will bring new Agriculture revolution that is broad based and inclusive. The successful implementation of HADP is the responsibility of everyone associated with the sector, he said.

The Lt Governor further suggested for constitution of Cooperative Societies in every possible sector of rural areas to explore the possibilities for economic growth of the region.

He directed the District Agriculture Officer for increasing the registration of farmers on Daksh Portal.

The Lt Governor also reviewed the measures taken to promote tourism and industry sectors in the district.

He directed the officials to improve connectivity to tourist destinations of the district and effective measures to facilitate the tourists coming to Kulgam.

District Administration was directed to set up a help desk to facilitate establishment of Industrial units in the district.

The Lt Governor asked the officials to hold regular meetings with banks and financial institutions for timely provision of credit under different government schemes.

He further emphasized on promoting self-employment and extending support to aspiring youth of the district under the dedicated schemes of Mission Youth.

The meeting also discussed the utilisation of vacant Government buildings and encouraging youth to join NCC and Red Cross initiatives.

Later, the Lt Governor interacted with various public delegations including ULB, PRI representatives, Fruits Growers association, traders, transporters, Youth Club members, Bar Association, Gujjar Bakerwal and Pahari Community and assured speedy redressal of issues and specific grievances.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary Tourism Department; Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-din Bhat, DC Kulgam and other senior officers attended the meeting.

