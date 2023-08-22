Former MS among 3 officials suspended for embezzlement of funds at DH Kulgam

Srinagar: The Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department on Tuesday suspended three officials including the former Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Kulgam in connection with an embezzlement of Hospital Development Funds.

A two-member committee has been constituted to enquire the matter and submit a report within period of 15 days.

“Pending enquiry into the conduct relating to embezzlement of Hospital Development funds in District Hospital, Kulgam, the Officials are, hereby, placed under suspension with immediate effect,” reads the order.

The officials, who have been placed under suspension are Dr. Afsana Banoo, the then Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, Kulgam, Mohammad Ashraf, the then Senior Assistant, District Hospital, Kulgam, Mohammad Shafi, Senior Assistant, District Hospital, Kulgam.

“It is further ordered that during the period of suspension, they shall remain attached in the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir and he shall submit their bio-metric attendance to the Health and Medical Education Department on monthly basis,” the order reads.

Besides, Mudasir DEIC Manager (on contractual basis), District Hospital, Kulgam is, hereby, attached in the office of the Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K with immediate effect, the order reads.

“Sanction is, hereby, accorded to the constitution of two-member enquiry committee, comprising of the following Officers to enquire into the embezzlement of hospital Development funds of District Hospital, Kulgam while taking into account, the preliminary enquiry as conducted by the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir as well as all other connected documents/evidence,” reads a seperate order.

The members of the committee as per order are Dr. Yash Pal Sharma, Director Coordination, New Government Medical Colleges, J&K and Muzaffar Ahmad Rather, Chief Account Officer, Government Medical College, Anantnag.

“The inquiry committee shall submit its report alongwith explicit recommendations to the Health and Medical Education Department within a period of fifteen (15) days from the date of issuance of this order,” the order reads.

Notably, a few days ago, a private security guard of district hospital Kulgam was arrested on the charges of withdrawing Rs 33 lakhs from the official account of the Medical Superintendent district hospital Kulgam.

He was arrested, besides the money was recovered while further investigation is going on—(KNO)

