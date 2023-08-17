Non-adherence to building codes in hill states can have lethal consequences: Omar

By on No Comment

Non-adherence to building codes in hill states can have lethal consequences: Omar

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said people in the hill states should be mindful of the building codes while undertaking constructions as non-adherence to these guidelines can have lethal consequences.
“Years of Govt apathy and wilful ignorance while multi-storey concrete structures were built on unstable hillsides has lethal consequences. Who thought these buildings were a good idea? All hill states need to be mindful of the growing impact of climate change & enforce building codes accordingly,” Abdullah, the NC vice president, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
He was reacting to a video of a house collapse on a hillside in Himachal Pradesh.
Two persons were killed on Tuesday when eight houses, including six makeshift ones, collapsed and a slaughterhouse was buried under the debris following a landslide in Krishnanagar locality in Shimla.
(PTI)

  , ,

Non-adherence to building codes in hill states can have lethal consequences: Omar added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.