Amid reports of leopard sighting, man injured in “animal attack” in Srinagar’s Badamwari

Srinagar: Amid growing reports of leopard sightings in Badamwari area of Srinagar, a man suffered injuries after an “unidentified” animal attacked him on Friday morning even as the Wildlife department has scaled up surveillance in the area.

An official said that today morning they received a report of an animal attack on a person in the Badamwari area and upon probing about the identity of the animal, the injured person was not able to describe or recognize the animal who attacked him.

“We spoke to the victim who claimed that an unidentified animal attacked him, there are injuries on his hand and knee, but he is not sure which animal attacked him,” he said.

The official said they are ascertaining the claims and nature of injuries.

He added that surveillance team was on patrol after the attack, an official too was attacked by an animal, stating that the animal could likely be a rabid dog.

“We are on it to get it fully confirmed and we have also called the Srinagar Municipal Corporation”, he said.

The official said that they have already scaled up the surveillance measures in the area.

Notably, on Monday reports of a leopard sighting were received from the Badamwari area following which Srinagar police asked the locals to remain indoors and not venture out unnecessarily.

The wildlife department also installed camera traps in the area—(KNO)

