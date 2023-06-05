Pak women who attacked military installations to be jailed for 10 years: Official

Lahore: The women supporters of ousted Pakistan premier Imran Khan who have been arrested in connection with arson attacks on military installations will be jailed for 10 years for their “unpardonable crime”, a senior official has said.

Addressing the media here on Saturday evening, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Attaullah Tarar told reporters that a joint investigation team has been formed to find out the mastermind of those attacks.

“All those including women involved in attacks on military installations will be handed down a severe punishment,” he said.

