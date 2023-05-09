Committee set up to finalise free drugs, diagnostics to be made available at health centres across J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday constituted a committee to finalise list of free drugs and diagnostics to be made available at Health & Wellness Centres across Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an order,sanction is hereby accorded to constitute a committee to finalize the list of free Drugs and Diagnostics to be made available at Health & Wellness Centres.

As per the order the process should be done in line with recommendations of Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

The committee will comprise of Director Finance, Health & Medical Education Department, Representative from Director, Health Services, Kashmir, Representative from Director, Health Services, Jammu, Representative from JKMSCL and Representative from NHM—(KNO)

