Gunfight breaks out in Kandi Rajouri

SRINAGAR- A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Kesari area of Kandi hamlet in Rajouri district on Friday.

An official said that a joint team of Police, army’ and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint teams of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

A senior police officer said that the exchange of fire between forces and militants.

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print