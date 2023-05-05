Cop Injured In Militant Attack In Bijbhera

Srinagar: A policeman was injured after militants opened fire at forces in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.
Militants attacked a naka party in the Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district in the evening, they said.
The officials said a policeman received minor injuries while taking cover, adding he was shifted to a hospital.
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, they said.
Meanwhile, police this evening said that a fake post is being circulated on social media regarding grenade incident in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
In a brief handout, the police said that a fake post regarding a grenade incident in Pakherpora Budgam is being circulated on social media platforms. “No such incident has occurred. People are asked to refrain from circulating the fake news. Strict action under law shall be taken against persons posting and circulating fake news,” reads the statement.
