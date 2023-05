Srinagar’ Suspected militants on Thursday evening fired upon security forces at Bijbhera area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A top police officer said that militants fired some rounds towards naka party in Bijbhera.

In this incident one Cop received minor injuries. He has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Soon after the attack, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

