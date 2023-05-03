BJP will form next government in J&K: Ravinder Raina

Anantnag: BJP J&K chief Ravinder Raina said on Wednesday said that his party will form the next government on its own in Jammu and Kashmir and there won’t be need of any coalition with the National Conference.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of workers meet at Khanbal Anantnag, Raina, said that situation in Jammu as well in Kashmir is favorable for BJP due to pro-people steps taken by the Centre.

He claimed that the BJP will win many seats in Kashmir division as well.

Reacting to Sajad Lone’s statement that BJP and NC will form next government in J&K, Raina said that BJP will win the majority of the seats in J&K and there won’t be any need of coalition with the NC.

“People in Kashmir love BJP for its pro-people policies and people will vote for the party in the coming elections, he said—(KNO)

